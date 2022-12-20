Tiaa Fsb Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.90.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.