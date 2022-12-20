Tiaa Fsb Has $776,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

