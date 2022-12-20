Tiaa Fsb Has $781,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

MCHP opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

