Tiaa Fsb Has $832,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £118 ($143.34) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

