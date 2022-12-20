Tiaa Fsb Has $838,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dover were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dover Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

DOV opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

