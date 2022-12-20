Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

