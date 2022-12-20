Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,398 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 588,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Shares of EQR opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $94.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

