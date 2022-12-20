Tiaa Fsb Makes New $764,000 Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $273.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.88. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Ubiquiti Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

