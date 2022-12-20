Tiaa Fsb Purchases 1,292 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
