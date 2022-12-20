Tiaa Fsb Purchases 1,292 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.