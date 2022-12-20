Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,124,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37.

