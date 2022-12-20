Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

