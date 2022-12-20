Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Progressive were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock worth $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

PGR opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

