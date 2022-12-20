Tiaa Fsb Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,379.17 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,440.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2,257.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

