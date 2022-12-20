Tiaa Fsb Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
