Tiaa Fsb Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.