Tiaa Fsb Sells 142 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

