Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,511 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enbridge by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Enbridge by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

