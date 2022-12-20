Tiaa Fsb Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 301,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

