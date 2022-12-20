Tiaa Fsb Sells 462 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameren were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

