Tiaa Fsb Sells 56 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $327.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

