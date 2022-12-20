Tiaa Fsb Sells 609 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Booking were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 86,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,931.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,910.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,899.69.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

