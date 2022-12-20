Tiaa Fsb Sells 621 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $306.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.77 and a 200 day moving average of $277.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

