Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Clorox were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

