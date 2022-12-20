Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

