Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
