Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.