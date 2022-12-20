Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Director Theo Killion Acquires 10,000 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) Director Theo Killion acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Torrid Trading Down 0.4 %

CURV opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Get Torrid alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Torrid by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Torrid

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.