TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

