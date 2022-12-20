TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 266,311 shares of company stock worth $363,986. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

