Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,097 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Geron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Geron by 125.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

GERN opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. Research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

