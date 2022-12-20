Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average volume of 6,129 call options.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.51.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 141.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 175.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

