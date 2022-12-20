Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 15,458 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average volume of 6,129 call options.
RLX Technology Price Performance
Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.51.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
