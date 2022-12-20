Traders Buy High Volume of Marriott International Put Options (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,776 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,687 put options.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

