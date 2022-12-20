Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,566 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 1,689 call options.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

