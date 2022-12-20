Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cheesecake Factory Call Options (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 8,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 986% compared to the typical volume of 739 call options.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 5.1 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

