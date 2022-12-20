Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 35,439 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 948% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,380 put options.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.