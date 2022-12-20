Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.06), for a total value of £8,700 ($10,568.51).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

LON TRT opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £14.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.00. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 47.06 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 97 ($1.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

