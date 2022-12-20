Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Nigel Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.06), for a total value of £8,700 ($10,568.51).
Transense Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
LON TRT opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £14.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.00. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 47.06 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 97 ($1.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Transense Technologies Company Profile
