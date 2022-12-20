Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Transocean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 4,547,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,107,523 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after buying an additional 3,152,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

