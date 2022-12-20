Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $676.03

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.03 ($8.21) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.65). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 638 ($7.75), with a volume of 42,859 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 780 ($9.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Treatt Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 641.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 676.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £388.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00.
Treatt Company Profile
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
