Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $676.03

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.03 ($8.21) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.65). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 638 ($7.75), with a volume of 42,859 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 780 ($9.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 641.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 676.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £388.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Treatt Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.