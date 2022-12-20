Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.59

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$3.73. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 525,279 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a market cap of C$833.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.