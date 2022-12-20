Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.12

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.12 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.30). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 8,015 shares traded.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £41.90 million and a PE ratio of 977.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

(Get Rating)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.