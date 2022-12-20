Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.74. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 17,314 shares trading hands.

Trinity Place Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Trinity Place by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinity Place by 46.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Place in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

