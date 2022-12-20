Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TBK stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Triumph Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Triumph Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Triumph Financial by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Triumph Financial by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.