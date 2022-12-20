Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.62

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.62 and traded as high as $33.78. Trustmark shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 538,881 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

