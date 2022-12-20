TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.84

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $6.64. TSR shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 10,973 shares.

TSR Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,643.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,257.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

