Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.10

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.10 and traded as low as $29.22. Tucows shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 47,244 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Tucows by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

