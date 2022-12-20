Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.10

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.10 and traded as low as $29.22. Tucows shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 47,244 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Tucows Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.
Institutional Trading of Tucows
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.