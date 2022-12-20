Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Eyal Manor Sells 414 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $20,484.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19.
Twilio Stock Down 3.4 %
TWLO stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $6,944,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.