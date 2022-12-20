Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Trading Down 3.6 %

TWIN opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.11. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.70 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

(Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.