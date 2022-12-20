Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.20

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.20 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.74). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.79), with a volume of 290,534 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tyman to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 250 ($3.04) in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The company has a market capitalization of £451.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.20.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.