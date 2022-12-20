Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $440.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.47 and its 200 day moving average is $412.43. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

