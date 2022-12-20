Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.97

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.97 and traded as high as $35.02. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 242,627 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Ultra Clean Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.
In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 57.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
