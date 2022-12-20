Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.97

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.97 and traded as high as $35.02. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 242,627 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Activity

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 57.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.