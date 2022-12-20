United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) COO Christopher Griffith Buys 20,000 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Griffith purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Insurance Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

