Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.85

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and traded as high as $70.30. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 9,823,074 shares traded.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

